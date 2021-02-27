During the last session, HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s traded shares were 916,446, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the HQY share is $93.32, that puts it down -13.32% from that peak though still a striking +58.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.4. The company’s market capitalization is $6.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 960.66 Million shares over the past three months.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. HQY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY): Trading Information

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.22% in intraday trading to $85.98 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by -9.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.13%. The short interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is 4.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.5, which implies an increase of 2.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59 and $100 respectively. As a result, HQY is trading at a discount of 21.43% off the target high and -28.35% off the low.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185.36 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $185.63 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $201.2 Million and $193.32 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.9% and then fell by -4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20%. While earnings are projected to return -50.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.3% per annum.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s Biggest Investors

HealthEquity, Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.25%, with the float percentage being 104.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 393 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.01 Million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $627.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $504.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,141,063 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 Million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $139.8 Million.