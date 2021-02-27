During the last session, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s traded shares were 331,322, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.93% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the HAPP share is $5.49, that puts it down -175.88% from that peak though still a striking +18.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $51.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 866.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HAPP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP): Trading Information

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) registered a -2.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.03% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.59%, and it has moved by -7.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 8.15%. The short interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is 193.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 134.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.5, which implies an increase of 427.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.5 and $10.5 respectively. As a result, HAPP is trading at a discount of 427.64% off the target high and 427.64% off the low.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -34.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Biggest Investors

Happiness Biotech Group Limited insiders own 63.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 5.44%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 619.95 Thousand shares (or 2.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 123.65 Thousand shares, is of Acadian Asset Management’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $227.52 Thousand.