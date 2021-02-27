During the last session, Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s traded shares were 333,458, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $129.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.04% or -$11.33. The 52-week high for the GSHD share is $174.79, that puts it down -34.93% from that peak though still a striking +71.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.26. The company’s market capitalization is $4.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 162.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 137.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. GSHD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD): Trading Information

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) registered a -8.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.01% in intraday trading to $172.7 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.79%, and it has moved by 0.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.83%. The short interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is 810.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $155.75, which implies an increase of 20.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $126 and $177 respectively. As a result, GSHD is trading at a discount of 36.64% off the target high and -2.73% off the low.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.05 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.18 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.22 Million and $24.51 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.7% and then jump by 55.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 133.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 71.1% per annum.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Biggest Investors

Goosehead Insurance, Inc insiders own 5.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.3%, with the float percentage being 103.52%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.2 Million shares (or 12.47% of all shares), a total value of $274.53 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $174.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1,205,700 shares. This amounts to just over 6.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 596.56 Thousand, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $51.66 Million.