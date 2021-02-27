During the last session, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s traded shares were 261,529, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the CO share is $4.67, that puts it down -12.26% from that peak though still a striking +38.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $505.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 356.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO): Trading Information

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) registered a -6.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.58% in intraday trading to $4.65- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.02%, and it has moved by 0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.13%. The short interest in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) is 184.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 260.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, CO is trading at a discount of 260.58% off the target high and 260.58% off the low.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.3%. While earnings are projected to return 61.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Biggest Investors

Global Cord Blood Corporation insiders own 71.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.32%, with the float percentage being 60.62%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.91 Million shares (or 3.22% of all shares), a total value of $14.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 775Thousand shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.88 Million.