During the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 615,314, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.58% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $15, that puts it down -60.26% from that peak though still a striking +72.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.6. The company’s market capitalization is $554.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 958.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. GMDA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA): Trading Information

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) registered a -1.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.31% in intraday trading to $11.32 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.61%, and it has moved by 13.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.56%. The short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 1.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.5, which implies an increase of 108.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $27 respectively. As a result, GMDA is trading at a discount of 188.46% off the target high and 28.21% off the low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 51.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Biggest Investors

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders own 31.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.63%, with the float percentage being 49.34%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.68 Million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $47.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.05 Million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.39 Million.