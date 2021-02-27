During the last session, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s traded shares were 823,996, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the FLXN share is $16.19, that puts it down -46.91% from that peak though still a striking +54.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.01. The company’s market capitalization is $544.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 593.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FLXN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): Trading Information

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.89% in intraday trading to $11.71 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -10.84% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.51%. The short interest in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is 8.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.17, which implies an increase of 83.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $35 respectively. As a result, FLXN is trading at a discount of 217.6% off the target high and 36.12% off the low.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares have jump down -0.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.1% against 18.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.7% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.34 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.98 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.65 Million and $20.13 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.6% and then jump by 34% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 12.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Biggest Investors

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 4.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.39%, with the float percentage being 109.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.34 Million shares (or 8.8% of all shares), a total value of $50.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.2 Million shares, is of Miller Value Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.42 Million.