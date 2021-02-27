During the last session, EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s traded shares were 466,677, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.63% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the EMX share is $3.81, that puts it down -17.59% from that peak though still a striking +63.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $274.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 288.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 289.68 Million shares over the past three months.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EMX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX): Trading Information

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) registered a -6.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.2% in intraday trading to $3.69- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.26%, and it has moved by -6.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -3.28%. The short interest in EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) is 242.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s Biggest Investors

EMX Royalty Corporation insiders own 19.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.47%, with the float percentage being 34.21%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $8.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.05 Million shares, is of Global Strategic Management Inc’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.85 Million.