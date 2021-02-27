During the last session, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s traded shares were 385,556, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.18% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the ELOX share is $6.77, that puts it down -50.11% from that peak though still a striking +68.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $181.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 221.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ELOX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX): Trading Information

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) registered a 14.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.44% in intraday trading to $4.98- this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.22%, and it has moved by 19.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.32%. The short interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is 1.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 10.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $6 respectively. As a result, ELOX is trading at a discount of 33.04% off the target high and -33.48% off the low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.9%. While earnings are projected to return 8.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Biggest Investors

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 11.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.32%, with the float percentage being 58.9%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.09 Million shares (or 5.84% of all shares), a total value of $8.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 605,308 shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 589.3 Thousand, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 Million.