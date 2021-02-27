During the last session, Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s traded shares were 551,340, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.75% or -$2.88. The 52-week high for the DMS share is $15.27, that puts it down -38.82% from that peak though still a striking +42.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.32. The company’s market capitalization is $642.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 191.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 145.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. DMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS): Trading Information

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) registered a -20.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.8% in intraday trading to $14.63 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.69%, and it has moved by -0.63% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.64%. The short interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) is 623.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 39.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $16 respectively. As a result, DMS is trading at a discount of 45.45% off the target high and 36.36% off the low.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -150.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Biggest Investors

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. insiders own 34.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.4%, with the float percentage being 95.02%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 590.1 Thousand shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $7.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 350Thousand shares, is of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.21 Million.