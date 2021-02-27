During the last session, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares were 518,054, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the EQOS share is $22.95, that puts it down -85.83% from that peak though still a striking +58.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.11. The company’s market capitalization is $460.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EQOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS): Trading Information

Diginex Limited (EQOS) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.58% in intraday trading to $16.16 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.4%, and it has moved by -25.56% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -23.48%. The short interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 1.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.7, which implies an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.7 and $24.7 respectively. As a result, EQOS is trading at a discount of 100% off the target high and 100% off the low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Biggest Investors

Diginex Limited insiders own 77.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.96%, with the float percentage being 247.96%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 635.95 Thousand shares (or 1.7% of all shares), a total value of $10.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 276.89 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.47 Million.