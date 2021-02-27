During the last session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares were 514,203, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the CVAC share is $151.8, that puts it down -60.98% from that peak though still a striking +61.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.15. The company’s market capitalization is $17.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 903.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 800.96 Million shares over the past three months.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. CVAC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC): Trading Information

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.24% in intraday trading to $106.2 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.54%, and it has moved by -4.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 16.32%. The short interest in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 672.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -40.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Biggest Investors

CureVac N.V. insiders own 58.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.1%, with the float percentage being 50.99%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.8 Million shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $389.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 Million shares, is of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s that is approximately 1.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $254.14 Million.