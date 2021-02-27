During the last session, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s traded shares were 342,403, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.8% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CRESY share is $6.48, that puts it down -27.81% from that peak though still a striking +54.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $481.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 309.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 260.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRESY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY): Trading Information

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) registered a -3.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.82% in intraday trading to $5.50- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by -6.46% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.85%. The short interest in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) is 694.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.17, which implies a decline of -17.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.6 and $7.75 respectively. As a result, CRESY is trading at a discount of 52.86% off the target high and -88.17% off the low.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.96%. While earnings are projected to return 58% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Biggest Investors

Cresud SACIF y A ADR insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.71%, with the float percentage being 16.71%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.37 Million shares (or 4.72% of all shares), a total value of $11.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 Million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.61 Million.