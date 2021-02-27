During the last session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s traded shares were 304,566, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CRTD share is $5.97, that puts it down -15.92% from that peak though still a striking +59.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $44.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 257.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRTD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD): Trading Information

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.85% in intraday trading to $5.47- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.32%, and it has moved by 19.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.8%. The short interest in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 90.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.6%. While earnings are projected to return 76.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Biggest Investors

Creatd Inc. insiders own 15.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.35%, with the float percentage being 2.77%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 200Thousand shares (or 2.31% of all shares), a total value of $832Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 163Thousand shares, is of CM Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $678.08 Thousand.