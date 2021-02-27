During the last session, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s traded shares were 767,706, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CNSL share is $8.81, that puts it down -67.49% from that peak though still a striking +34.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.47. The company’s market capitalization is $417.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 425.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 431.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. CNSL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL): Trading Information

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.6% in intraday trading to $5.95- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by -8.52% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 7.57%. The short interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is 4.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 18.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, CNSL is trading at a discount of 33.08% off the target high and 4.56% off the low.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) shares have jump down -35.7% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -73.9% this quarter and then fall -81% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $315.71 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $318.38 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $325.66 Million and $321.57 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.1% and then fell by -1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.3%. While earnings are projected to return 63.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s Biggest Investors

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.77%, with the float percentage being 81.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.47 Million shares (or 14.44% of all shares), a total value of $56.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 Million shares, is of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.07 Million.