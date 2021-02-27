During the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares were 465,666, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CEIX share is $12.5, that puts it down -15.63% from that peak though still a striking +69.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $367.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 502.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 520.63 Million shares over the past three months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CEIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX): Trading Information

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.52% in intraday trading to $12.50 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.46%, and it has moved by 29.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.93%. The short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 2.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 11.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $14 respectively. As a result, CEIX is trading at a discount of 29.51% off the target high and 1.76% off the low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CONSOL Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares have gone up +111.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -429.73% against 47.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.7% this quarter and then jump 129% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $271.45 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $291.26 Million and $150.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -6.8% and then jump by 82.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.3%. While earnings are projected to return -113.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Biggest Investors

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.76%, with the float percentage being 91.1%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.49 Million shares (or 13.2% of all shares), a total value of $32.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.01 Million shares, is of Greenlight Capital, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $28.89 Million.