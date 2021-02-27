During the last session, Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s traded shares were 797,590, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.18% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the CGRO share is $17.75, that puts it down -31.97% from that peak though still a striking +28.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $255.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 823.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CGRO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO): Trading Information

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) registered a 4.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.21% in intraday trading to $14.19 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.75%, and it has moved by 3.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.88%. The short interest in Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) is 1.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Biggest Investors

Collective Growth Corporation insiders own 9.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.55%, with the float percentage being 71.59%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 9.83% of all shares), a total value of $21.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 873.73 Thousand shares, is of Linden Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.49 Million.