During the last session, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s traded shares were 933,057, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.68% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the CARV share is $22.97, that puts it down -128.33% from that peak though still a striking +87.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $30.81 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 886.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 526.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CARV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV): Trading Information

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) registered a 6.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.02% in intraday trading to $12.90 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.36%, and it has moved by 28.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.01%. The short interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 120.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300, which implies an increase of 2882.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300 and $300 respectively. As a result, CARV is trading at a discount of 2882.11% off the target high and 2882.11% off the low.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.7%. While earnings are projected to return 8.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Biggest Investors

Carver Bancorp, Inc. insiders own 79.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.14%, with the float percentage being 53.63%. Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 175.04 Thousand shares (or 5.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147.23 Thousand shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $955.51 Thousand.