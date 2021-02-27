During the last session, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s traded shares were 684,170, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the XHR share is $20.71, that puts it down -3.71% from that peak though still a striking +69.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 610.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR): Trading Information

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $20.71 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.09%, and it has moved by 34.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.38%. The short interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is 2.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) shares have gone up +122.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -138.81% against 3.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1700% this quarter and then fall -53.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -68.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.94 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.02 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $282.19 Million and $215.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -74.5% and then fell by -56.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.7%. While earnings are projected to return -72.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s Biggest Investors

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.88%, with the float percentage being 83.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.53 Million shares (or 18.93% of all shares), a total value of $327.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.84 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $271.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,301,900 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5Million, or about 4.4% of the stock, which is worth about $41.24 Million.