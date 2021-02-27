During the last session, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s traded shares were 520,870, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TLSA share is $12.17, that puts it down -304.32% from that peak though still a striking +79.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.6242. The company’s market capitalization is $286.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 421.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TLSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA): Trading Information

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.09% in intraday trading to $3.72- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.52%, and it has moved by -23.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 49.01%. The short interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is 213.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 185.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 215.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $11 respectively. As a result, TLSA is trading at a discount of 265.45% off the target high and 165.78% off the low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Biggest Investors

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.62%, with the float percentage being 18.62%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 358.35 Thousand shares (or 70.95% of all shares), a total value of $723.86 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 310.92 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 61.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $628.06 Thousand.