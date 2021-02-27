During the last session, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 551,674, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.19% or $1.64. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $83.6, that puts it down -9.28% from that peak though still a striking +60.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30. The company’s market capitalization is $6.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 598.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 992.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. FOUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): Trading Information

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) registered a 2.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.38% in intraday trading to $83.50 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.51%, and it has moved by 13.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.46%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 3.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.59, which implies a decline of -7.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $86 respectively. As a result, FOUR is trading at a discount of 12.42% off the target high and -39.87% off the low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -15.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Shift4 Payments, Inc. insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.88%, with the float percentage being 92.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.16 Million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $238.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 Million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $221.78 Million.