During the last session, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s traded shares were 821,480, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.7% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the ITCI share is $40.01, that puts it down -12.93% from that peak though still a striking +69.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 713.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 737.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. ITCI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI): Trading Information

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) registered a -0.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.44% in intraday trading to $40.01 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.33%, and it has moved by 4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.42%. The short interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is 6.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.89, which implies an increase of 40.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $81 respectively. As a result, ITCI is trading at a discount of 128.62% off the target high and 7.25% off the low.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares have gone up +91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.02% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -15.1% this quarter and then jump 13.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 377.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.31 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.56 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 Million and $3.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1498.3% and then jump by 644.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.1%. While earnings are projected to return 5.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Biggest Investors

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. insiders own 5.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.06%, with the float percentage being 90.62%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.02 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $382.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.48 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $206.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3,773,108 shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 Million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $65.94 Million.