During the last session, Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s traded shares were 414,646, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the NARI share is $120, that puts it down -14.72% from that peak though still a striking +62.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.55. The company’s market capitalization is $5.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 365.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 566.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI): Trading Information

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.66% in intraday trading to $118.4 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.87%, and it has moved by -3.68% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 19.83%. The short interest in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is 718.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 88.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.9% per annum.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Biggest Investors

Inari Medical, Inc. insiders own 32.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.42%, with the float percentage being 79.36%. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.3 Million shares (or 4.72% of all shares), a total value of $200.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 Million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $140.87 Million.