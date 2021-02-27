During the last session, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s traded shares were 317,864, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the CMTL share is $29.8, that puts it down -10.86% from that peak though still a striking +57.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.48. The company’s market capitalization is $672.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 238.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. CMTL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL): Trading Information

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.8% in intraday trading to $29.80 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.75%, and it has moved by 15.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.92%. The short interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is 713.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.8, which implies a decline of -4.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $30 respectively. As a result, CMTL is trading at a discount of 11.61% off the target high and -21.88% off the low.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares have gone up +60.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1064.29% against 19.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -71.4% this quarter and then jump 225% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.5%. While earnings are projected to return -72.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

CMTL Dividend Yield

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.48%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Biggest Investors

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. insiders own 2.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.35%, with the float percentage being 85.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.91 Million shares (or 15.64% of all shares), a total value of $80.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.07 Million.