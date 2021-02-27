During the last session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares were 369,719, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CRC share is $28.1, that puts it down -6.93% from that peak though still a striking +58.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 714.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 244.46 Million shares over the past three months.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CRC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.7%. While earnings are projected to return -108.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Biggest Investors

California Resources Corporation insiders own 7.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.04%, with the float percentage being 77.2%. Goldentree Asset Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.79 Million shares (or 23.75% of all shares), a total value of $466.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.31 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 21.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $431.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Capital & Income Fund owns about 4,155,540 shares. This amounts to just over 4.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.68 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 Million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $21.43 Million.