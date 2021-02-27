During the last session, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s traded shares were 825,604, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the BQ share is $12.84, that puts it down -81.61% from that peak though still a striking +42.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $641.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 819.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 974.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. BQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 38.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Biggest Investors

Boqii Holding Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 0.79%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.39 Million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $33.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 455.35 Thousand shares, is of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s that is approximately 0.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.37 Million.