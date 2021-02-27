During the last session, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s traded shares were 501,846, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.29% or $2.77. The 52-week high for the SGMS share is $49.63, that puts it down -5.98% from that peak though still a striking +91.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 467.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 798.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SGMS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS): Trading Information

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) registered a 6.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.63% in intraday trading to $49.63 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by 10.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.87%. The short interest in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is 7.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.11, which implies a decline of -7.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $60 respectively. As a result, SGMS is trading at a discount of 28.12% off the target high and -80.78% off the low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Scientific Games Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares have gone up +124.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -290% against 20.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.2% this quarter and then jump 87.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $708.62 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $739.65 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $863Million and $725Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.9% and then jump by 2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.8%. While earnings are projected to return 63.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Biggest Investors

Scientific Games Corporation insiders own 6.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.6%, with the float percentage being 88.06%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.38 Million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $389.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.11 Million shares, is of Fine Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $378Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,611,571 shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $60.55 Million.