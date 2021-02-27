During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 321,969, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $15.06, that puts it down -39.32% from that peak though still a striking +67.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $310.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 393.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 379.53 Million shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EYPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT): Trading Information

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.57% in intraday trading to $13.44 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.54%, and it has moved by 5.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.29%. The short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 350.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.1, which implies an increase of 67.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $22 respectively. As a result, EYPT is trading at a discount of 103.52% off the target high and -21.37% off the low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) shares have gone up +92.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.67% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 130.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.63 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.63 Million and $7.49 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 127.4% and then jump by 15.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.8%. While earnings are projected to return -3.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Biggest Investors

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.62%, with the float percentage being 46.97%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 14.61% of all shares), a total value of $27.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.3 Million.