During the last session, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares were 327,620, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.95% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the RCUS share is $42.36, that puts it down -20.14% from that peak though still a striking +72.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 601.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RCUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.77.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS): Trading Information

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) registered a 2.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.62% in intraday trading to $36.21 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.37%, and it has moved by -2.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.82%. The short interest in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is 5.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.6, which implies an increase of 52.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $70 respectively. As a result, RCUS is trading at a discount of 98.53% off the target high and 13.44% off the low.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) shares have gone up +49.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.61% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -22.2% this quarter and then jump 11.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -28.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.5 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.7 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.75 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 728.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -34.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Biggest Investors

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 31.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.3%, with the float percentage being 96.02%. PFM Health Sciences, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.37 Million shares (or 5.2% of all shares), a total value of $87.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $84.5 Million.