During the last session, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares were 542,440, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 5% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the ACRS share is $25.48, that puts it down -14.36% from that peak though still a striking +96.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 952.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. ACRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): Trading Information

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) registered a 5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.88% in intraday trading to $25.00 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.09%, and it has moved by 27.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 244.36%. The short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 1.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $30 respectively. As a result, ACRS is trading at a discount of 34.65% off the target high and -5.75% off the low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -57.1%. While earnings are projected to return -10.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Biggest Investors

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 9.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.13%, with the float percentage being 73.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.27 Million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $21.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.68 Million shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.31 Million.