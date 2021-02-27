During the last session, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s traded shares were 446,037, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the BRG share is $12.83, that puts it down -19.68% from that peak though still a striking +64.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.79. The company’s market capitalization is $246.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 424.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. BRG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG): Trading Information

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.13% in intraday trading to $12.20 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.63%, and it has moved by -2.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15.39%. The short interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) is 587.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.14, which implies an increase of 3.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $13 respectively. As a result, BRG is trading at a discount of 21.27% off the target high and -16.04% off the low.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) shares have gone up +47.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.94% against -2.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.3% this quarter and then fall -167.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.02 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.71 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.24 Million and $53.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.5% and then jump by 3.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.4%. While earnings are projected to return 51.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

BRG Dividend Yield

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is 0.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.51%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s Biggest Investors

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.85%, with the float percentage being 55.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.95 Million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $24.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 Million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.58 Million.