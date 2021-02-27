During the last session, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s traded shares were 750,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the BIG share is $68.12, that puts it down -7.21% from that peak though still a striking +84.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 894.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. BIG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.5.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG): Trading Information

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.72% in intraday trading to $66.69 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by 17.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.01%. The short interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 5.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.67, which implies a decline of -10.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $72 respectively. As a result, BIG is trading at a discount of 13.31% off the target high and -40.2% off the low.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Big Lots, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) shares have gone up +14.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.09% against 12.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.6% this quarter and then jump 5.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.61 Billion and $1.31 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.1% and then jump by 8.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.2%. While earnings are projected to return 60.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.81% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BIG Dividend Yield

Big Lots, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.88%.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Biggest Investors

Big Lots, Inc. insiders own 1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.23%, with the float percentage being 105.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.86 Million shares (or 15.78% of all shares), a total value of $251.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $216.78 Million.