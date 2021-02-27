During the last session, Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s traded shares were 347,150, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the BRY share is $6.58, that puts it down -32.66% from that peak though still a striking +63.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $396.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 314.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 343.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Berry Corporation (BRY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. BRY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY): Trading Information

Berry Corporation (BRY) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.15% in intraday trading to $5.40- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.13%, and it has moved by 19.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.78%. The short interest in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is 554.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.68, which implies an increase of 14.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, BRY is trading at a discount of 41.13% off the target high and -9.27% off the low.

Berry Corporation (BRY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Berry Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berry Corporation (BRY) shares have gone up +30.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -142.86% against 23.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -143.5% this quarter and then fall -233.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $103.16 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.96 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $339.26 Million and $33.45 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -69.6% and then jump by 222.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Biggest Investors

Berry Corporation insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.62%, with the float percentage being 96.64%. Oaktree Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.91 Million shares (or 16.16% of all shares), a total value of $47.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 Million shares, is of Benefit Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 15.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $46.75 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berry Corporation (BRY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,236,974 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $6.54 Million.