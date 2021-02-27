During the last session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares were 442,066, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.13% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the BNTC share is $17.389, that puts it down -452.03% from that peak though still a striking +20% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $15.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 542.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 565.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BNTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC): Trading Information

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) registered a -10.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.26% in intraday trading to $4.65- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.42%, and it has moved by -32.55% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5%. The short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 35.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 344.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, BNTC is trading at a discount of 344.44% off the target high and 344.44% off the low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Benitec Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares have jump down -55% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.1% this quarter and then jump 66.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Biggest Investors

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders own 16.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.17%, with the float percentage being 10.93%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108Thousand shares (or 2.24% of all shares), a total value of $323.99 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.24 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $198.72 Thousand.