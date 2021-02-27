During the last session, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares were 353,379, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the AYTU share is $29.9, that puts it down -289.83% from that peak though still a striking +55.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.4. The company’s market capitalization is $137.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 548.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 924.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. AYTU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU): Trading Information

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.74% in intraday trading to $8.69- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.96%, and it has moved by -8.14% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 28.26%. The short interest in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is 340.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.6, which implies an increase of 168.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.2 and $24 respectively. As a result, AYTU is trading at a discount of 212.91% off the target high and 124.25% off the low.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) shares have jump down -35% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78% this quarter and then fall -55% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 91.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Biggest Investors

Aytu BioScience, Inc. insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.98%, with the float percentage being 26.61%. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $8.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 Million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.97 Million.