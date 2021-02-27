During the last session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s traded shares were 817,967, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $114.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.8% or -$3.28. The 52-week high for the ATHM share is $147.67, that puts it down -29.49% from that peak though still a striking +47.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.54. The company’s market capitalization is $13.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 732.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 644.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ATHM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.92.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM): Trading Information

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) registered a -2.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.09% in intraday trading to $135.9 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.33%, and it has moved by -0.78% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.48%. The short interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is 3.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Autohome Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autohome Inc. (ATHM) shares have gone up +35.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.1% against 14%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.5% this quarter and then jump 17.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280.12 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $418.52 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $220.4 Million and $344.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.1% and then jump by 21.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.1%. While earnings are projected to return 6.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.05% per annum.

ATHM Dividend Yield

Autohome Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Autohome Inc. is 0.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Biggest Investors

Autohome Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.11%, with the float percentage being 58.11%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.02 Million shares (or 20.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.06 Million shares, is of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s that is approximately 10.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $604.05 Million.