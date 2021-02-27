During the last session, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares were 449,833, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.76% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the APM share is $14.23, that puts it down -363.52% from that peak though still a striking +62.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $104.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 799.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. APM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM): Trading Information

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) registered a -3.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.68% in intraday trading to $4.56- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.08%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 24.29%. The short interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 253.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 388.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, APM is trading at a discount of 388.6% off the target high and 388.6% off the low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -21.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Biggest Investors

Aptorum Group Limited insiders own 26.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.77%, with the float percentage being 1.04%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 45.1 Thousand shares (or 0.4% of all shares), a total value of $111.4 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.4 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $80.03 Thousand.