During the last session, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s traded shares were 732,687, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the ATEC share is $17.2, that puts it down -7.17% from that peak though still a striking +86.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 472.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 780.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ATEC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC): Trading Information

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.69% in intraday trading to $17.20 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.61%, and it has moved by 9.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.54%. The short interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 3.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.93, which implies an increase of 5.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $20 respectively. As a result, ATEC is trading at a discount of 24.61% off the target high and -6.54% off the low.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) shares have gone up +175.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.44% against 21.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then jump 51.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.75 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.19 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.35 Million and $30.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.2% and then jump by 33.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 9% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Biggest Investors

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. insiders own 9.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.46%, with the float percentage being 44.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.92 Million shares (or 5% of all shares), a total value of $56.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.55 Million.