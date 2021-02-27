During the last session, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s traded shares were 538,054, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the FMTX share is $56.33, that puts it down -45.89% from that peak though still a striking +18.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 541.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 480.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. FMTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX): Trading Information

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.49% in intraday trading to $42.66 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.24%, and it has moved by -1.53% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 10.63%. The short interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) is 2.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.33, which implies an increase of 58.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53 and $68 respectively. As a result, FMTX is trading at a discount of 76.12% off the target high and 37.27% off the low.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Biggest Investors

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. insiders own 13.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.23%, with the float percentage being 79.84%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.01 Million shares (or 21.89% of all shares), a total value of $314.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.46 Million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 10.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $155.65 Million.