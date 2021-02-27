During the last session, Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares were 706,735, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.61% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the GATO share is $24, that puts it down -71.92% from that peak though still a striking +58.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.78. The company’s market capitalization is $826.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 932.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 843.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GATO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.5, which implies an increase of 3.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.5 and $14.5 respectively. As a result, GATO is trading at a discount of 3.87% off the target high and 3.87% off the low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -224.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Biggest Investors

Gatos Silver, Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.6%, with the float percentage being 70.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.88 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $115.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 Million shares, is of Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan’s that is approximately 10.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $80.85 Million.