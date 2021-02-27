During the last session, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s traded shares were 302,144, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.31% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the HX share is $7.44, that puts it down -327.59% from that peak though still a striking +56.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.765. The company’s market capitalization is $30.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 934.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 733.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX): Trading Information

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) registered a -10.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.61% in intraday trading to $2.93 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.73%, and it has moved by -35.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -29.55%. The short interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is 65.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 417.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, HX is trading at a discount of 417.24% off the target high and 417.24% off the low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Biggest Investors

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.73%, with the float percentage being 2.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 411.09 Thousand shares (or 2.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.99 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.32 Thousand.