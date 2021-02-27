During the last session, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s traded shares were 413,877, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CXDC share is $1.35, that puts it down -20.54% from that peak though still a striking +43.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $79.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 992.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.5 Million shares over the past three months.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CXDC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 525% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, CXDC is trading at a discount of 525% off the target high and 525% off the low.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -52.3%. While earnings are projected to return -95.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Biggest Investors

China XD Plastics Company Limited insiders own 50.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.73%, with the float percentage being 54.39%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16Million shares (or 22.68% of all shares), a total value of $15.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 233Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $230.67 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund owns about 108,400 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100Thousand, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $99Thousand.