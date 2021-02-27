During the last session, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s traded shares were 721,687, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.5% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ADTX share is $9.58, that puts it down -216.17% from that peak though still a striking +46.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $42.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 905.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4Million shares over the past three months.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ADTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX): Trading Information

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) registered a -3.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.71% in intraday trading to $3.87- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.31%, and it has moved by -13.18% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 45.67%. The short interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) is 766.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 191.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 362.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, ADTX is trading at a discount of 362.05% off the target high and 362.05% off the low.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -2.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Biggest Investors

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 25.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being 9.48%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 122.17 Thousand shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $254.11 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.91 Thousand shares, is of Credit Suisse Ag/’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $107.98 Thousand.