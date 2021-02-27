During the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares were 686,089, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the ADPT share is $71.25, that puts it down -25.95% from that peak though still a striking +73.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.19. The company’s market capitalization is $7.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 783.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 829.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ADPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT): Trading Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.26% in intraday trading to $62.34 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.5%, and it has moved by -8.96% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.33%. The short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 3.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.17, which implies an increase of 22.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $74 respectively. As a result, ADPT is trading at a discount of 30.81% off the target high and 6.06% off the low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares have gone up +37.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.11% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -44% this quarter and then fall -46.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.05 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.87 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $21.53 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -42% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.2% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Biggest Investors

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation insiders own 5.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.62%, with the float percentage being 82.9%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.99 Million shares (or 21.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.12 Million shares, is of Matrix Capital Management’s that is approximately 9.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $775.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3,426,979 shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 Million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $111.6 Million.