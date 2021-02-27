During the last session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)’s traded shares were 333,832, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ATNM share is $19.47, that puts it down -141.56% from that peak though still a striking +41.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.71. The company’s market capitalization is $109.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 413.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. ATNM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM): Trading Information

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.94% in intraday trading to $8.95- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.51%, and it has moved by -1.95% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.33%. The short interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) is 701.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.33, which implies an increase of 437.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $65 respectively. As a result, ATNM is trading at a discount of 706.45% off the target high and 210.17% off the low.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.5%. While earnings are projected to return 34.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)’s Biggest Investors

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.05%, with the float percentage being 22.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 558.78 Thousand shares (or 4.11% of all shares), a total value of $4.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 294.68 Thousand shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.3 Million.