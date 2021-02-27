During the last session, Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 780,037, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $65.25, that puts it down -47.22% from that peak though still a striking +98.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 719.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 748.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ACCD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD): Trading Information

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.14% in intraday trading to $54.14 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.19%, and it has moved by -17.28% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 1.89%. The short interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 2.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.2, which implies an increase of 31.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54 and $65 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of 46.66% off the target high and 21.84% off the low.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 9.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.1% per annum.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Biggest Investors

Accolade, Inc. insiders own 28.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.39%, with the float percentage being 54.96%. AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.78 Million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $164.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $103.02 Million.