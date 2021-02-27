During the last session, 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares were 802,687, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $177.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $4.89. The 52-week high for the TXG share is $201.7, that puts it down -13.32% from that peak though still a striking +72.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.78. The company’s market capitalization is $19.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 689.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 797.62 Million shares over the past three months.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. TXG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG): Trading Information

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.31% in intraday trading to $189.9 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.68%, and it has moved by 3.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.7%. The short interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 941.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $207.75, which implies an increase of 16.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175 and $240 respectively. As a result, TXG is trading at a discount of 34.84% off the target high and -1.68% off the low.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 10x Genomics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) shares have gone up +61.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.11% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.2% this quarter and then jump 36.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 33.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Biggest Investors

10x Genomics, Inc. insiders own 2.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.53%, with the float percentage being 90.68%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.07 Million shares (or 13.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.71 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $949.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,037,343 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $254.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 Million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $246.09 Million.