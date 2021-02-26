During the recent session, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s traded shares were 58,223,034, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 76.68% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the XTNT share is $4.49, that puts it down -31.67% from that peak though still a striking +83.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $312.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 290.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 253.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. XTNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT): Trading Information

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) registered a 76.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.25% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Friday, Feb 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 81.6%, and it has moved by 136.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 221.88%. The short interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) is 213.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -70.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, XTNT is trading at a discount of -70.67% off the target high and -70.67% off the low.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.6%. While earnings are projected to return 89.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s Biggest Investors

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.88%, with the float percentage being 98.18%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 72.8 Million shares (or 93.85% of all shares), a total value of $87.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 627.69 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $750.78 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) shares are Bruce & Co., Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bruce & Co., Inc. owns about 182,972 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $218.85 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $119.61 Thousand.