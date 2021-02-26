During the recent session, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares were 3,363,733, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MAC share is $25.99, that puts it down -96.6% from that peak though still a striking +63.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.36 Million shares over the past three months.

The Macerich Company (MAC) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. MAC has a Sell rating from 8 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC): Trading Information

The Macerich Company (MAC) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.15% in intraday trading to $14.85 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.19%, and it has moved by -32.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.26%. The short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is 36.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.07, which implies an increase of 13.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $57 respectively. As a result, MAC is trading at a discount of 331.16% off the target high and -35.7% off the low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Macerich Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares have gone up +66.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.31% against -3.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -640% this quarter and then fall -38.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $180.42 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178.95 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.72 Million and $168.75 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -14.4% and then jump by 6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -42.1%. While earnings are projected to return 62.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.21% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MAC Dividend Yield

The Macerich Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Macerich Company is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.54%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Biggest Investors

The Macerich Company insiders own 7.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.64%, with the float percentage being 101.36%. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.56 Million shares (or 16.43% of all shares), a total value of $262.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.01 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $224.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 4,671,074 shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 Million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $36.32 Million.