During the recent session, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares were 2,408,585, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the LQDA share is $12.1, that puts it down -315.81% from that peak though still a striking +13.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.53. The company’s market capitalization is $125.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LQDA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA): Trading Information

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.78% in intraday trading to $3.68- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.59%, and it has moved by -3.73% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.42%. The short interest in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 963.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 683.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 71.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $6 respectively. As a result, LQDA is trading at a discount of 106.19% off the target high and 37.46% off the low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 24.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Biggest Investors

Liquidia Corporation insiders own 18.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.67%, with the float percentage being 53.55%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.49 Million shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $7.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares are Invesco Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Health Care Fund owns about 740,868 shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 647.17 Thousand, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $3.18 Million.