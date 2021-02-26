During the last session, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s traded shares were 20,297,980, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.42% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the UAMY share is $2.56, that puts it down -54.22% from that peak though still a striking +86.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $170.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.36 Million shares over the past three months.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UAMY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY): Trading Information

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) registered a -19.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.16% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 78.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 218.01%. The short interest in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is 1.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.6, which implies a decline of -63.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.6 and $0.6 respectively. As a result, UAMY is trading at a discount of -63.86% off the target high and -63.86% off the low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.2%. While earnings are projected to return -545.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Biggest Investors

United States Antimony Corporation insiders own 21.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.48%, with the float percentage being 5.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 805.99 Thousand shares (or 0.88% of all shares), a total value of $420.73 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 678.72 Thousand shares, is of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $354.29 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 409,122 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.65 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 177.52 Thousand, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $51.48 Thousand.